Olive Crest’s Third Annual Golf Invitational, on Feb. 6, Features USC Football Legends

Child abuse continues to occur at alarming rates in our community and all across the country. Every 10 seconds in the US, a report of child abuse is made—and nearly five children die on a daily basis from abuse-related causes.

Olive Crest, known for its Dedication to preventing child abuse, to treating and Educating at-risk children, and to preserving the family “one life at a time,” will host its third annual Invitational Golf Tournament at the Classic Club, located at 75200 Classic Club Blvd., in Palm Desert, on Monday, Feb. 6. This event will raise much-needed funds to benefit local at-risk children and their families in Riverside County.

USC national football Champion and Olive Crest trustee Darnell Bing will once again serve as event chair. They will be joined by other USC football Legends who will lend their support.

“I am so impressed with the positive difference that Olive Crest makes for disadvantaged and at-risk kids,” said Bing. “It was an easy decision to lead the golf tournament and work with my fellow USC teammates to fund critical programs for children in our community.”

Event registration will begin at 9 am The tournament will feature a shotgun scramble format, an Awards reception and a silent auction featuring unique sports memorabilia and exclusive travel packages.

A golf foursome is priced at $1,200, and event sponsorships range from $500 to $15,000. To register, go to www.olivecrest.org/ie/golf-tournament-2023.

“The idea for this Olive Crest Golf Invitational was the brainchild of Darnell Bing,” said Walter Mueller, director of development for Olive Crest. “Darnell envisioned this event as a way to not only raise funds for at-risk and disadvantaged youth, but also to bring visibility to the services and lifesaving programs Olive Crest offers. Darnell also wanted to reach out and include some of his former USC teammates in this event, as a way to introduce and educate them to the needs of youth within the Foster care system. Having Darnell participate, as well as chair this event, along with his fellow football Legend teammates, makes this a very unique golfing experience and a win-win for all the at-risk children within our community.

This year’s media sponsors include The Desert SunKESQ News Channel 3, and Alpha Media-Palm Springs.

“Too many families are broken and isolated, leading to kids being abused, neglected and alone,” said Tracy Fitzsimmons, executive director of Olive Crest Inland and Desert Communities. “The child welfare system was never intended to replace the family. This year, our team is focused on expanding our prevention efforts—going upstream to catch kids and families before they fall into the child welfare system. Our “Child Abuse Stops Here” initiative recruits and equips families, friends and Champions to help provide a Lifelong safety net to families in crisis with material, emotional, and spiritual support. Through this effort, we are working to prevent abuse and neglect prior to the serious escalation of adverse childhood experiences, strengthening families and generations to come.”

For additional information, contact Walter Mueller at 951–686–8500, ext. 4301, or [email protected]

For more information about Olive Crest, visit www.olivecrest.org.

About Olive Crest

For 50 years, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of more than 200,000 children and their families through the power of God, family and community. Olive Crest is dedicated to the belief that “once an Olive Crest family, always an Olive Crest family.” The organization’s commitment of helping children and families through a caring community goes well beyond the time of initial crisis.

Established, proven, and respected, Olive Crest serves nearly 4,000 children and families each day throughout California, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest.

This piece was submitted on behalf of Olive Crest by Madeline Zuckerman.