Ole Miss Women’s soccer goalkeeper Ashley Orkus picked in NWSL draft

Ole Miss produces top professional talent in every sport, and soccer is no exception. The Kansas City Current picked Ole Miss Women’s soccer goalkeeper Ashley Orkus 47th overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NWSL Draft in Philadelphia.

Orkus was the SEC Goalkeeper of the Year each of the past three seasons and the first player in Ole Miss Women’s soccer history to earn first-team All-American honors (selected by United Soccer Coaches).

She set Ole Miss Women’s soccer records for career shutouts (29) and saves (318) and has the second most goalkeeper wins (41), one fewer than former Rebel Kelly McCormick.

The Alabama native, who played a year at Tennessee before transferring to Ole Miss, was picked third-team All-American after the 2021 season.

The Current, who lost to the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship last year, is the latest incarnation of FC Kansas City, which won two NWSL Championships before folding and reemerging as Utah Royals FC in 2017.

After three seasons, the Royals folded and its assets were purchased by a new ownership group that brought the team back to Kansas City. With Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, investing in the club, its financial future looks bright and the Current are building the first-ever soccer-specific stadium for Women’s soccer.

The current recently signed Brazilian star Debinha for the upcoming season.

FanSided contributor Caden Charpentier recently wrote about the Current’s commitment to success. Expect Orkus to continue improving with this ambitious organization.

The National Women’s Soccer League is the top professional league for women in the United States. It started playing in 2013 with eight teams. The Current went 12-7-6 a year ago and made a push deep into the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.

Orkus joins former Ole Miss Women’s soccer player CeCe Kizer on the Current roster.