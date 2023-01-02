Ole Miss Women’s basketball Tops Mississippi State in rivalry Clash

STARKVILLE — Ole Miss Women’s basketball’s 16-year wait for a win in Starkville is over.

The Rebels took down Mississippi State, 61-50, at Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday night.

A year after Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team snapped a 14-game losing skid to its in-state rival, the Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) topped the Bulldogs (12-3, 1-1) on the road for the first time since 2007.

Angel Baker Sparks Ole Miss burst

With the Ole Miss offense needing a jumpstart following a difficult first half, Rebels leading scorer Angel Baker got out of the car and pushed.

Baker ended a six-point Mississippi State advantage in the third quarter in the span of two possessions, connecting on a pair of 3-pointers to tie the game.

That was particularly big for the Rebels, who had been forced to settle for low-quality 3-pointers in the first half, missing 14 of their 17 attempts in the first 20 minutes.

But she wasn’t done.

In total, Baker lit up the scoreboard for 12 points in the third quarter as Ole Miss turned a three-point deficit into a three-point lead heading into the fourth.

Baker finished with a game-high 22.

Ole Miss uses strong defense to close out the win

The worst Offensive output for Mississippi State under first-year Coach Sam Purcell had been a 62-point showing in the early season against South Dakota State.

The Bulldogs didn’t get all that close to that mark on Sunday, and Ole Miss’ second-half defense was a major reason why.

The Rebels stopped the interior drives that had been giving them issues in the first half, and also limited the number of turnovers that allowed for quick transition baskets for the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss held Mississippi State scoreless for 5:01 beginning at the 6:21 mark of the fourth. The Rebels led by 11 by the time the Bulldogs ended the run.

Mississippi State edges tight first half

The defenses dominated the first 20 minutes, with Ole Miss turning the ball over 10 times compared to 12 for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State was the more efficient team in the first frame, shooting 41% from the floor and connecting on 3-of-7 triples while making sure Ole Miss never really got its offense going, especially in the halfcourt.

But some Bizarre free-throw difficulties ensured that the Rebels were right in the game after the first 20 minutes. Mississippi State went to the line 10 times and connected just twice.

That left the door ajar, and the Rebels closed the second half on a 5-0 run to enter the locker room down just three points. That proved to be a key swing.

