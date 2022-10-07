Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 6 predictions from proven model

The No. 9 The Ole Miss Rebels will try to remain in the top 10 when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss was able to keep its perfect record intact when it beat then-No. 7 Kentucky last week. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, had the week off after getting blown out by Alabama in its previous game.

Kickoff is set for 4 pm ET. The Rebels are favored by 17 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 61. Before Entering any Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss:

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss spread: Vanderbilt +17

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss over/under: 61 points

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt was able to take an extra week to prepare for this game, as its bye week came after its road trip to Alabama. The Commodores are also returning home where they have won two of their three games at FirstBank Stadium this season. This is a trap game for Ole Miss, as it is coming off a huge win over Kentucky and has games against Auburn and LSU on deck.

Wide receiver Will Sheppard leads Vanderbilt with 26 receptions for 365 yards and seven touchdowns, emerging as one of the best wideouts in the conference. Head Coach Clark Lea has had an extra week to come up with a plan to get Sheppard more touches on Saturday afternoon, which should result in a positive change. Vanderbilt has covered the spread in six of its last nine games, while Ole Miss has only covered twice in its last six contests.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss has momentum coming into this game, as it picked up a crucial win over a top-10 Kentucky team last week. Running back Quinshon Judkins was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown in the win, while Micah Pettus earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors. The Rebels have been led by their strong defense, though, allowing an average of 11.8 points per game.

They have held nine of their last 10 opponents to 21 points or less, and they should have no problem achieving that goal again on Saturday against a Vanderbilt offense that cannot settle on a starting quarterback. Judkins has already racked up 535 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while Zach Evans has tallied 389 rushing yards and five scores. Plus, Vanderbilt has lost 20 consecutive games against SEC opponents.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Picks

The model has simulated Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.