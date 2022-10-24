Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC West rivals meet up at Kyle Field this weekend as Texas A&M welcomes Ole Miss in college football’s Week 9 action on Saturday.

These are definitely two teams headed in apparently opposite directions.

Texas A&M dropped its last three, including a 6-point decision at South Carolina last week, to fall to 3-4 on the season and just 1-3 in SEC competition. Not ideal for the team or its $95 million investment in Jimbo Fisher.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button