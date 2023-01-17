Ole Miss vs. South Carolina prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 17 best bets by proven model

The Ole Miss Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks match up in an SEC battle on Tuesday evening. This will be the first of two regular season contests between these clubs. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 18-14 but had its three-game win streak halted in the previous outing. In Feb. 2022, South Carolina beat Ole Miss 77-74.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina spread: Ole Miss -5.5

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina over/under 130 points

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina money line: Ole Miss -260, South Carolina +210

MISS: Under is 6-1 in Rebels’ last seven overall

SC: Gamecocks are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS loss

Why South Carolina can cover



Senior guard Chico Carter Jr. is an aggressive scorer with a reliable jump shot. Carter Jr. is very quick and has confidence when letting it fly from downtown. He’s shooting 48% from beyond the arc on 4.4 attempts per game. The South Carolina native has scored at least 15 points in five games thus far. His best game of the season came in a Jan. 3 win over Vanderbilt, racking up 24 points, four assists, and went 4 of 6 from three.

Senior forward Hayden Brown is a consistent player in the frontcourt who gives maximum effort every time he touches the floor. Brown can put the ball on the deck and has a soft touch around the basket. The South Carolina native logs 11.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He supplied 11 points and five boards in his last matchup.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Junior guard Matthew Murrell is the top Offensive option. Murrell has the ball handles and speed to Blow by Defenders to finish in the lane. The Tennessee native leads the team in points (15.1) with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He dropped at least 19 points in two of his last three games. It’s Jan. 10, Murrell had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield supplies the Rebels with another scoring option in the frontcourt. Brakefield can stretch the floor and moves well on the defensive end. The Mississippi native puts up 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and shoots 52% from the field. He’s scored in double figures in four of his last five games.

