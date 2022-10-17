Ole Miss vs. LSU picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC West rivals meet up in Death Valley as No. 7 Ole Miss takes its undefeated record to LSU in college football’s Week 8 action on Saturday.

For the second time since 1962, the Rebels are a perfect 7-0. The last time they were? Back in 2014, when its eighth game was at LSU – a loss.

Meanwhile, things are trending moderately well for Brian Kelly in his maiden season leading the LSU football program, coming in at 5-2 on the year, unranked, but already with two SEC West wins and off an impressive win at Rival Florida last weekend.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Week 8 college football picks: Ole Miss vs. LSU

The computers predict a close game, with LSU getting the slight advantage, and a 51.2 percent chance to defeat Ole Miss on Saturday.

That leaves the Rebels a respectable 48.8 percent shot to take down the Tigers and move to 8-0 on the year.

The oddsmakers also project a close affair, very close: LSU comes in the narrow 1 point favourite over Ole Miss, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, with a Consensus over/under mark at 64.5 points for the matchup.

Ole Miss checks in at No. 8 on the index’s 131 college football rankings this week, projecting it is 16.6 points better than an average team on a neutral field and expected to win 9.9 games it’s the season.

LSU stayed put at No. 11 on the computer rankings, projected to win 7.8 games total this season with a 10.4 percent shot to win the SEC West.

The Rebels earned a No. 7 position in the latest AP top 25 college football rankings, but LSU remained unranked despite its win on Saturday, although it did earn some votes in the latest poll.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Be Miss

