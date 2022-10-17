Ole Miss vs. LSU picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC West rivals meet up in Death Valley as No. 7 Ole Miss takes its undefeated record to LSU in college football’s Week 8 action on Saturday.

For the second time since 1962, the Rebels are a perfect 7-0. The last time they were? Back in 2014, when its eighth game was at LSU – a loss.

Meanwhile, things are trending moderately well for Brian Kelly in his maiden season leading the LSU football program, coming in at 5-2 on the year, unranked, but already with two SEC West wins and off an impressive win at Rival Florida last weekend.

