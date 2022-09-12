Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

Ole Miss is coming off two strong outings to start off and Georgia Tech is 1-1 as the SEC and ACC Clubs meet in Atlanta in college football’s Week 3 action.

Lane Kiffin is still undecided as to who his quarterback is, but Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer both look qualified for the Rebels’ job so far, and this game should help him and the Rebels make that decision.

