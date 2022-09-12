Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

Ole Miss is coming off two strong outings to start off and Georgia Tech is 1-1 as the SEC and ACC Clubs meet in Atlanta in college football’s Week 3 action.

Lane Kiffin is still undecided as to who his quarterback is, but Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer both look qualified for the Rebels’ job so far, and this game should help him and the Rebels make that decision.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Week 3 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

The Football Power Index is going with the Rebels by a wide margin, with an 87.9 percent chance to defeat the Yellow Jackets on the road.

Tech is getting a 12.1 percent shot to upset Ole Miss at home.

The oddsmakers are going with the Rebs, who come into the game as 14.5 point favoritesaccording to the opening line at Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 60 points.

Ole Miss checks in at No. 16 in the latest FPI college football rankings, which project the team will win 8.3 games is the season, and should be 14.0 points better is average than the teams on its schedule.

AP top 25 Voters slotted the Rebels at No. 20 in their most recent poll, up 2 spots after their Rout over Central Arkansas.

Georgia Tech is projected to win 3.0 games this season as the presumptive No. 90 team in the national computer rankings, a drop of 13 spots from last week, and estimated to be 5.1 points Worse than the teams are on their schedule.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Be Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

