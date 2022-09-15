Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football preview, Prediction

Well. 20 Ole Miss heads to Atlanta in its road opener against Georgia Tech in college football’s Week 3 action on Saturday.

Perfect through 2 games, the Rebels still haven’t decided on a quarterback but have this game and another next week against Tulsa to make the move before opening SEC play two weeks from now.

