Ole Miss vs. Auburn odds, line, spread: 2022 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven model

The Auburn Tigers and the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels get together for an SEC West Matchup on Saturday. Ole Miss aims to return the favor after a 31-20 loss to Auburn in 2021, with Vaught-Hemingway Stadium hosting the action in Oxford. The Rebels are 6-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play this season. Auburn is scuffling in the first half of the campaign, posting a 3-3 record and a 1-2 conference mark.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Oxford. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rebels as 15-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 55 in the latest Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -15

Auburn vs. Ole Miss over/under: 55 points

Auburn vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss -700, Auburn +500

AUB: The Tigers are 1-5 against the spread this season

MISS: The Rebels are 3-3 against the spread this season

Why Auburn can cover



Auburn has enjoyed success against Ole Miss in a broad sense. The Tigers are 35-10 all-time against the Rebels, including a 12-2 mark in Oxford. Auburn is on a six-game winning streak in the series, including a 31-20 win in 2021, and the Tigers have scored at least 30 points in five of the last six meetings. Auburn’s offense relies on the running game, with a dual-threat quarterback in Robby Ashford producing 275 rushing yards from the position.

Standout running back Tank Bigsby rushed for nearly 1,100 yards in 2021, and he has more than 430 total yards and four touchdowns in 2022. On defense, Auburn is holding opponents to a completion rate below 60% and only 6.5 yards per pass attempt this season . Opponents have only two passing touchdowns against Auburn this season, and senior linebacker Derick Hall creates havoc. Hall has four sacks, 30 total tackles, and an interception in 2022 after a nine-sack performance during the 2021 season.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Lane Kiffin is widely viewed as an upper-echelon Offensive mind in the college football world, and Ole Miss is playing quite well on that side of the ball this season. The Ole Miss defense is also excelling during a 6-0 start and a 16-3 mark over the last two seasons, but Ole Miss put up 52 points and 591 total yards last week. The Rebels are in the top four of the SEC in scoring offense (39.7 points per game) and total offense (490.3 yards per game), and Ole Miss is dominant on the ground.

That includes 242.0 rushing yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry, with Ole Miss tied for the SEC lead with 21 rushing touchdowns. Ole Miss is also efficient through the air, averaging 9.0 yards per pass attempt with only two sacks allowed, and the Rebels are leading the SEC in third-down efficiency at 53.3%. With a defense allowing only 14.5 points per game, Ole Miss has a strong formula, and the Rebels are on a 13-game winning streak in Oxford.

The model is leaning Under on the total, with neither team projected to reach 250 passing yards.

