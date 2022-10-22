Ole Miss volleyball Coach Kayla Banwarth suspended

Kayla Banwarth

Apparently, Ole Miss head volleyball Coach Kayla Banwarth has been suspended from her duties. The Ole Miss sports information department said as much in a short, two-sentence statement sent to the media late Thursday afternoon. Assistant Coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach while a “review” of the program is being conducted.

“Ole Miss head volleyball Coach Kayla Banwarth is not with the team as we conduct a review of the program,” the statement read. “During her leave, Assistant Coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach.”

A phone call to the Ole Miss volleyball sports information director’s phone number was not immediately returned.

The review is not suspected to be performance-based, as Banwarth led her team to the NCAA Tournament last season. The Rebels are a young squad this season and are 7-10 and 3-4 in SEC play. The team plays Missouri in Oxford in games on Friday and Saturday.

Banwarth is in her third season at the helm of the Rebels.

Banwarth spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach at her alma mater of Nebraska, where she focused on liberos and passers in addition to leading the Huskers’ recruiting efforts. She helped direct Nebraska to a national championship in 2017 and a repeat appearance in the title match in 2018.



In April 2019, Banwarth was named one of the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association’s 30 Under 30, one of just 11 female coaches in NCAA Division I to be recognized.



We will report more on this developing situation as we learn.