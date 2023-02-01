Ole Miss sends five players to the NFL Combine

Ole Miss will send five players to the 2023 NFL Combine. This year’s NFL testing event is set for Feb. 26-March 6 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Representing the Rebels will be Offensive lineman Nick Broekerwide receiver Malik Heathdefensive end Tavius ​​Robinsonrunning back Zach Evans and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Broeker has been a mainstay for the Rebels on the offensive line since the 2019 season. In that time, he has earned all-conference Laurels at left tackle and all-conference and All-American honors at left guard.

Tavius ​​Robinson

Robinson was a key on the Ole Miss defensive front during the 2022 season. He was ultimately credited with 44 tackles, a team-high seven quarterback sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Evans was the back end of the 1-2 Punch in the Rebels’ backfield with Quinshon Judkins. He rushed for 936 yards and nine touchdowns, while catching 12 balls for 119 yards and a score. They averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

Mingo caught 51 passes for 861 yards and five scores. They averaged a team best 16.88 yards per catch.

Heath, who played his final collegiate season at Ole Miss after leaving Mississippi State, finished with the team lead with 60 receptions for 971 yards and five touchdowns.