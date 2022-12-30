Ole Miss Rebels RB Zach Evans to Declare For 2023 NFL Draft

The Ole Miss Rebels have lost a handful of key players over the last few days.

But the latest one might sting the most.

Per a report from ESPN college football Insider Pete Thamel, Ole Miss star running back Zach Evans is set to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Evans was the second half of arguably the best running-back tandem in the country alongside freshman Phenom Quinshon Judkins, and despite missing time due to injury, finished the regular season with career-highs in carries (136), rushing yards (899), and rushing touchdowns (eight).

