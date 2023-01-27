Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart’s Dad Brandon Dart Has Message for Son’s Doubters

Jaxson Dart might be the Ole Miss Rebels quarterback in 2023.

Or he might not be.

But with the commitment of transfer quarterbacks Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard earlier this month, it seems that one way or another, Dart’s future with the program now seems to be in flux.

But don’t tell his father Brandon that.

And if you are on team Sanders right now, he has a message for you.

“Some People Talk SH!T during the off-season and others just handle their business!” the Elder Dart tweeted. “Not a better way to end the break for @JaxsonDart! Big Year Ahead! This Time It’s Different!”

