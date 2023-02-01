Ole Miss Rebels PG Daeshaun Ruff’s ‘Stepping Away’ From Basketball Program

The hits just keep on coming for the Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball program.

In the midst of one of their worst seasons in recent memory, the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have now lost one of their top players, with point guard Daeshaun Ruffin announcing his intention to step away from the program on Tuesday .

The news comes just after Ruffin was a DNP coach’s decision in the Rebels’ 82-60 blowout loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

