Ole Miss Rebels PG Daeshaun Ruff’s ‘Stepping Away’ From Basketball Program

In the midst of one of their worst seasons in recent memory, the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have now lost one of their top players, with point guard Daeshaun Ruffin announcing his intention to step away from the program on Tuesday .

The news comes just after Ruffin was a DNP coach’s decision in the Rebels’ 82-60 blowout loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Ruffin released a statement on his decision Tuesday afternoon.

I want to start by saying that I love the University of Mississippi, my teammates, my coaching staff and the Oxford community. My two years here have been nothing short of amazing, and despite my injuries, I’ve built friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. This decision is me simply putting myself and my future first, alongside my family. In hopes of regaining 100 percent mental and physical health, I’ve decided to step away from the team and take every action necessary to get well. However, this is not me giving up on the game I love, but simply taking time to return to full health. I look forward to being back with my Ole Miss teammates in the future and giving them and you the very best version of me. Please respect the privacy of my family and me at this time. Thank you all and much love.

For the season, 9.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game.

In 2021-22 as a freshman, Ruffin averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

