Ole Miss Ranked in Way-Too-Early Top 25 For 2023 Football Season

OXFORD, Miss. — The 2022 season may not have ended strongly for the Ole Miss Rebels, but one publication believes they will be in the national mix again next fall.

247Sports recently released its way-too-early top 25 for the 2023 season, and Ole Miss came in at No. 24 in the fray, the lowest-ranked SEC team to make the list. In all, six teams from the Southeastern Conference made the rankings.

The Rebels established some early momentum in the 2022 season, starting the campaign at 7-0 before losing five of its last six games, including a streak of four to end the year.

