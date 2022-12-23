Ole Miss Named Among ‘Most Valuable’ College Football Programs Nationally

The Ole Miss Rebels are among the most valuable college football programs nationally in terms of financial value, according to estimates by GoBankingRates.

It is estimated that the Rebels brought in over $49 million in the 2019-2020 calendar year, putting them at No. 14 nationally, right behind the Florida Gators and ahead of the Wisconsin Badgers.

In total, nine current SEC programs made the top 25, and two future SEC schools led the way at No. 1 and 2 with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. Below is a full list of where the SEC schools placed in this top 25 ranking.

1. Oklahoma Sooners* ($101M)

2. Texas Longhorns* ($97M)

3. Georgia Bulldogs ($85M)

6. Alabama Crimson Tide ($61M)

7. Tennessee Volunteers ($60M)

8. Texas A&M Aggies ($55M)

10. Arkansas Razorbacks ($52M)

Scroll to Continue

11. Auburn Tigers ($51M)

13. Florida Gators ($51M)

14. Ole Miss Rebels ($49M)

21. South Carolina Gamecocks ($43M)

Not ranked: Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores

* denotes a future member of the Southeastern Conference.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report on Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.