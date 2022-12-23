Ole Miss Named Among ‘Most Valuable’ College Football Programs Nationally

The Ole Miss Rebels are among the most valuable college football programs nationally in terms of financial value, according to estimates by GoBankingRates.

It is estimated that the Rebels brought in over $49 million in the 2019-2020 calendar year, putting them at No. 14 nationally, right behind the Florida Gators and ahead of the Wisconsin Badgers.

