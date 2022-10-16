Ole Miss men’s basketball given top-50 rating by KenPom

Coming off a Brutal 2021-2022 campaign, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team was recently given a top-50 preseason rating by KenPom.com, putting the Rebels at No. 49, the ninth highest rating among SEC teams. KenPom is an analytically driven basketball index that rates teams based on a variety of quantitative factors, led by Ken Pomeroy.

The Rebels had an adjusted efficiency margin of +15.25, an adjusted Offensive efficiency of 105.8 (per 100 possessions), an adjusted defensive efficiency of 90.5 (per 10 possessions) and adjusted tempo rating of 70.0 (possessions per 40 minutes, adjusted for opponents) .

The 2022-2023 Ole Miss men’s basketball team has six players who were part of a previous Rebel campaign that finished 13-19 overall, 4-14 in conference play. At the season’s end, the Rebels lost six players to the NCAA transfer portal, most notably Luis Rodriguez to UNLV and Hometown product Jarkel Joiner to NC State. Along with a top-30 recruiting class head coach Kermit Davis and company brought in, the Rebels also welcomed four from the portal, all of them with strong defensive tendencies.

Ole Miss added Jackson State transfer forward Jayveous McKinnisLoyola-New Orleans transfer forward Myles Burns, Louisiana transfer center Theo Akwuba and Buffalo transfer forward By Josh Mballa. Its 2022 freshman class includes the likes of guards Amaree Abram, TJ Caldwell, Robert Cowherd along with center Malique Ewin. Retuning players like guard Daeshun Ruffin and forward Robert Allen have been recovering from major knee injuries over the course of the year and are both expected to be healthy enough to contribute when the season officially tips off.

This Rebels will open the 2022-2023 season inside the SJB Pavilion against the Alcorn State Braves on November 7, with a November 1 exhibition matchup with West Georgia before the official opener. Tip-off time and TV coverage for both matchups have yet to be determined. Regardless, Inside The Rebels will be on site to provide updates, notes, facts, observations and more.

“We are going day-to-day with our team,” head Coach Kermit Davis said in his most recent media op. “It’s been such an unbelievable group to Coach every day. I just think that in our league, it doesn’t matter what sport you coach, the competition is outstanding. Coaching, recruiting has been unbelievable in the league. So, we have got a lot of great opportunities. The term ‘Forward Rebels’ and ‘next play,’ that’s exactly what we are trying to do. I talked about it a bunch last year, I think our team could have been an NCAA Tournament healthy, you bet , but it is what it is. We’re looking forward to it, got a good group.”

“One thing I like about this team is we have a good mixture of Returners and guys who have played college basketball, and upcoming freshman. We are all here and we all feed off each other, and I feel like it’s going to be a real good year,” Matthew Murrell said.