Ole Miss loss effects Auburn Football’s ESPN FPI ranking only slightly

Auburn dropped their third straight game on Saturday, losing 48-34 at Ole Miss. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak over the Rebels and gave Ole Miss their first win at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium over Auburn since 2012.

Despite losing the contest, Auburn was able to post 441 yards of total offense. It was also a great day for Tank Bigsby, as he hit the 100-yard mark for the first time since the season opener against Mercer, when he rushed for 179 yards on 20 carries, scoring twice.

Taking a look at the latest information from ESPN’s Football Power Index, Auburn dropped in three categories from their week six matchup at Georgia, most having to do with their remaining schedule. As far as efficiency goes, the Tigers climbed in all three aspects… offense, defense, and overall.

As Auburn heads into the bye week, let’s take a look at Auburn’s latest rankings in the ESPN FPI.