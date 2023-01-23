Ole Miss lineman transferring to Missouri State football

Former Ole Miss Offensive lineman Erick Cade announced on Monday that he is transferring to play football at Missouri State.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pounder, who was a three-star prospect out of high school, said he was looking for a fresh start and somewhere he felt like could help take him to the next level. They felt like that place was in Springfield.

“That’s what everyone wants,” Cade said in a phone interview with the News-Leader. “That’s something I can do in this conference and this league and I’ll be able to show my strengths as a player and I’m just so fired up.”

Cade is coming off two seasons with the Ole Miss program under Lane Kiffin where he didn’t see the field as an Offensive guard. He said he will move to Offensive tackle while he’s been touted as a versatile player who can play the different positions along the front. He redshirted in 2021 and didn’t play as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

