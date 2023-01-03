Ole Miss football WR Jonathan Mingo announces 2023 NFL Draft decision

OXFORD — Ole Miss football wideout Jonathan Mingo has made it official: He’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Brandon High School product appeared in 41 games over four seasons in Oxford, making 112 receptions for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Mingo turned in by far his most prolific season in 2022, when he caught 51 balls for 861 yards and five TDs. He had one season of Eligibility remaining but elected to go pro, announcing his decision in a Twitter post Monday night.

“Rebel nation, thanks for all the love and support throughout the years,” Mingo wrote. “It was truly a blessing to be an Ole Miss Rebel.”

Mingo finished the season as Ole Miss’ second-leading wide receiver behind Malik Heath, who exhausted his Collegiate Eligibility this season. With his two top pass catchers moving on, Lane Kiffin has already started reshaping that room using the transfer portal.

Tre Harris, who racked up 935 receiving yards at Louisiana Tech last season, is committed to transfer to Ole Miss. So is Texas A&M transfer Chris Marshall, a former five-star prospect.

