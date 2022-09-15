Ole Miss Football Week Three Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Offense

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a dominant performance against the Central Arkansas Bears, and they plan to keep up this level of play as they travel to Georgia to face the Yellow Jackets in Week 3.

While Ole Miss continues to improve their chemistry after adding a ton of new players this offseason, the Yellow Jackets’ roster has many familiar faces.

The Rebels and Yellow Jackets will kick off at 2:30 pm on Saturday. Yesterday, we saw a preview of the Georgia Tech program, and now we will tackle the Yellow Jackets’ offense. Here is a look at the Offensive weapons the Rebels can expect when they arrive in Georgia.

Returning Offensive Leaders

Passing: Jeff Sims

Sims appeared in seven games and made six starts as he was bitten by the injury bug in the Yellow Jackets’ 2021 season. He still led the team with 1,468 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions on 188 passing attempts.

2022 stats: 264 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 53 passing attempts.

Rushing: Dontae Smith

Smith: 68 carries, 378 yards, four touchdowns, and averaged a team-best 5.6 yards per carry.

2022 stats: 20 carries, 132 yards, and three touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry.

Receiving: Malachi Carter

Carter: 37 receptions, 489 yards, two touchdowns, and averaged 13.2 yards per reception.

2022 stats: 4 receptions, 46 yards, zero touchdowns and is averaging 11.5 yards per reception this year.

Offensive Transfers

WR EJ Jenkins (South Carolina), TE Luke Benson (Syracuse), LT Corey Robinson (Kansas)

Major Storylines

As mentioned earlier, Georgia Tech has many familiar faces returning from last season despite receiving three transfers that appear to make valuable contributions this season. Dontae Smith played for the Yellow Jackets last year as the number two running back. At the time, Jahmry Gibbs was the leading tailback, but he has since transferred to Alabama. Gibbs rushed for 746 yards, so Smith has big shoes to fill.

Luke Benson transferred from Syracuse and immediately entered a training camp battle with the Yellow Jackets’ returning tight end Dylan Leonard for the starting tight end position. It appears Benson won the battle since he is listed as the starter on the Yellow Jackets latest depth chart and has three catches for 28 yards on the season. Leonard has no new stats since 2021.

Kyric McGowan had the second most receiving yards for the Yellow Jackets last season. He declared for the NFL draft and is now a member of the Washington Commanders. EJ Jenkins, who stands at a towering 6’7, looks to help returning receiver and team leader in yards last season, Malachi Carter, shoulder the load that was carried by Mcgowan.

