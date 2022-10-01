Ole Miss Football Trolls Kentucky With Basketball Tweet Following Nail-Biting Win

The Ole Miss Rebels picked up a heart-stopping win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon to open their SEC slate, and the football Twitter account had a little fun at the Cats’ expense.

Following the win for the No. 14 Rebels, their Twitter account tweeted a stock image of a basketball at the Wildcats, poking fun at their historical success as a basketball school.

