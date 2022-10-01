Ole Miss Football Trolls Kentucky With Basketball Tweet Following Nail-Biting Win

The Ole Miss Rebels picked up a heart-stopping win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon to open their SEC slate, and the football Twitter account had a little fun at the Cats’ expense.

Following the win for the No. 14 Rebels, their Twitter account tweeted a stock image of a basketball at the Wildcats, poking fun at their historical success as a basketball school.

The game on Saturday was turned late by the Ole Miss defense. With less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis kept the football on a carry in the red zone, and Austin Keys forced a fumble that was recovered by AJ Finley, giving the Rebels the ball at their own 21. Kentucky got the ball back with 1:49 to play, and it once again drove into the red zone, but the Rebels forced another fumble from Levis to seal the final tally.

With the win, the Rebels improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2014 season and start with a win in conference play. Next week, Ole Miss will travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is set for 3 pm CT.

