Ole Miss football S AJ Finley makes 2023 NFL Draft decision

OXFORD — Ole Miss football’s AJ Finley will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, according to a report Saturday morning by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The fourth-year safety will forego his remaining season of eligibility.

Finley, a native of Mobile, Alabama, has been contributing for the Rebels since his true freshman season in 2019, when he appeared in all 12 of Ole Miss’ games.

He carved out a place as a starter the following season, and has evolved into one of the most important players for the Rebels on the defensive side of the ball. In 2022, Finley was the top-graded regular starter on Ole Miss’ defense by Pro Football Focus.

Finley finished the 2022 campaign with 76 total tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions. With eight interceptions for his career, he’ll finish tied for 19th in Ole Miss history in that category.

The news makes Finley the second early departure for the Rebels in the last two days. Running back Zach Evans announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft on Friday.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.