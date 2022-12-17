Ole Miss football recruiting lands 3-star OL Ethan Fields of Louisiana

OXFORD — As the early signing period nears next week, Ole Miss football is out to put the finishing touches on its Class of 2023.

The Rebels got some good news to that end Friday night, when three-star Offensive lineman Ethan Fields announced his commitment.

At 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, Fields Ranks as the No. 78 interior Offensive lineman in 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. A product of Dutchtown High School and native of Geismar, Louisiana, Fields is also the 47th-ranked player from his home state in the Class of 2023.

Fields had been committed to Purdue, which underwent a leadership change after Coach Jeff Brohm left for Louisville. With his commitment, Ole Miss’ Class of 2023 rises to 13 members. Fields is the third Offensive lineman in the Rebels’ class. He’ll be coached by new Offensive line Coach John Garrison, who arrived from NC State recently.

Offensive line reinforcements will continue to be key for the Rebels this offseason, with the depth in that area dwindling. Five of the 16 Ole Miss players to enter the transfer Portal are offensive linemen, and the Rebels will also lose Mason Brooks to graduation, at the very least.

TRANSFER TRACKER:Ole Miss football transfer tracker: Follow all of Lane Kiffin’s Portal activity

MBB:How another poor start doomed Ole Miss basketball in a costly home loss to UCF

PORTAL:Will Lane Kiffin’s transfer Portal strategy work again for Ole Miss ahead of 2023 season?

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.