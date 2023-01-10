Ole Miss Football Included in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

OXFORD, Miss. — The 2022 season may not have ended strongly for the Ole Miss Rebels, but one publication believes they will be in the national mix again next fall.

After 247Sports had Ole Miss in its way-too-early top 25 this week, ESPN did the same following the national championship game on Monday. The Rebels enter ESPN’s rankings at No. 20 in the country, one of five SEC teams to make the list.

