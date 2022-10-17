Ole Miss football fan brutally tackled on field by security

Rushing the field is commonplace in college football after a big upset, but it’s illegal when anyone does it in the middle of the game.

One Ole Miss fan, if he didn’t know it already, learned his lesson the hard way Saturday during the No. 9 Rebels’ 48-34 win over Auburn in Oxford, Miss.

At the start of an Ole Miss drive that ended in a 41-yard touchdown, an Ole Miss fan decided to run onto the field and made it all the way to the end zone before being taken down by stadium security, in a tackle that would make Ole Miss head Coach Lane Kiffin proud.

As for the game itself, Ole Miss jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead. Auburn was able to string some scores together, though, and heading into halftime, it was a 28-17 Rebel lead.

Auburn made it a one-score game three separate times in the second half, but Quinshon Judkins’ 41-yard touchdown iced the game and gave the No. 9 Rebels their 7th win of the season.

An Ole Miss football fan runs onto the field during the fourth quarter against Auburn on Oct. 15, 2022.

An Ole Miss football fan is taken away by security after being tackled for running onto the field on Oct. 15, 2022.



It is the first time Ole Miss is 7-0 since 2014, when they finished 9-4 prior to having eight of those wins vacated as part of NCAA violations that saw 33 wins vacated over the span of the 2010-14 and 2016 seasons.

Ole Miss will try to make it 8-0 after their bye week at LSU on Oct. 22.