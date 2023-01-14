Ole Miss football corner Davison Igbinosu enters transfer Portal

OXFORD — Make it two key members of the Ole Miss football secondary to enter the transfer Portal in the last two days.

Rebels corner Davison Igbinosun announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he’s joining Tysheem Johnson in the portal, citing coaching staff uncertainty amid reports that Pete Golding will be Ole Miss’ next defensive coordinator.

“I want to thank the Ole Miss community and Coach Kiffin for giving me an opportunity to play at their school,” Igbinosun wrote on Twitter. “But at this moment, due to the uncertainty in the coaching staff, it’s best for me to enter the transfer portal.”

Igbinosun started 10 games for the Rebels in 2022 as a true freshman. They registered 37 tackles and defended five passes.

A native of Union, New Jersey, Igbinosun was a four-star prospect in the 2022 cycle.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.