Ole Miss basketball vs. South Carolina: Scouting report, score Prediction

There are few better opportunities on Ole Miss basketball’s schedule to snap a losing streak than a trip to South Carolina.

The Rebels (8-9, 0-5 SEC), in desperate need of a win after dropping below .500 with their sixth consecutive defeat on Saturday, head to Columbia to take on the Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3) on Tuesday (5:30 p.m., SEC Network).

As of Sunday afternoon, KenPom rated South Carolina as the No. 235 team in the country — the only SEC team outside the top 100.

Here’s what to know ahead of the matchup.

A Rebuilding job for Lamont Paris

Tuesday’s contest will mark the second consecutive game for the Rebels against a program in its first season under a new head coach.

Mike White has Georgia off to an excellent start in conference play, but it hasn’t been as smooth for Lamont Paris in Columbia.

Paris replaced Frank Martin this offseason after a solid five-year stint at Chattanooga. Interestingly, Paris has made the Gamecocks a Threat against some of the better teams on their schedule. South Carolina beat Clemson at home in the second game of the season and won at Kentucky on Jan. 10.

The Gamecocks have been prone to bad losses, though, with five defeats to teams ranked outside KenPom’s top 100. They’re also struggling at home so far in conference play, losing to Tennessee and Texas A&M by a combined 84 points.

GG Jackson provides the Punch

South Carolina does offer one difference-making piece in the form of 6-foot-9 true freshman GG Jackson.

A five-star prospect and No. 6 overall Recruit in the most recent cycle, Jackson has certainly done his part early in his college career even if the team results haven’t necessarily come.

Jackson is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game so far this season, leading South Carolina in both categories.

He’ll undoubtedly be the first name on Ole Miss’ defensive game plan.

Chasing the wrong kind of history

Ole Miss has lost its first five SEC games a few times in the last three decades, but those losing streaks ended there.

To find the last six-game losing streak to begin conference play, go back to 1990-91, when Ed Murphy’s team lost seven in a row to start the SEC slate.

The Rebels are staring an 0-6 start in SEC play in the face unless they can do something they’ve yet to do this season: Win on the road.

Ole Miss basketball score Prediction vs. South Carolina

Ole Miss 65, South Carolina 61. This Prediction is made more on the basis of South Carolina being bad than anything Ole Miss has done over the last month. If the Rebels have any hope whatsoever of doing anything with their season, this is where the line has to be drawn. Rebounding from an 0-6 start would be nearly impossible.

