Ole Miss basketball vs. South Carolina: Scouting report, score Prediction

There are few better opportunities on Ole Miss basketball’s schedule to snap a losing streak than a trip to South Carolina.

The Rebels (8-9, 0-5 SEC), in desperate need of a win after dropping below .500 with their sixth consecutive defeat on Saturday, head to Columbia to take on the Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3) on Tuesday (5:30 p.m., SEC Network).

As of Sunday afternoon, KenPom rated South Carolina as the No. 235 team in the country — the only SEC team outside the top 100.

Here’s what to know ahead of the matchup.

