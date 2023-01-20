Ole Miss basketball vs. Arkansas: Scouting report, score Prediction

Before the season, sitting even with Arkansas in the SEC standings would have been a strong indication that things had gone spectacularly right for Ole Miss basketball.

The Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5 SEC) were picked to finish second in the SEC by the media preseason, but are in the midst of a four-game conference skid as the Rebels (9-9, 1-5) head to Fayetteville on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2).

Here’s what to know ahead of the matchup.

PORTAL:Ole Miss football transfer tracker: Follow all of Lane Kiffin’s Portal activity

BAKER:How Angel Baker’s star turn has Ole Miss basketball on track for NCAA Tournament return

SANDERS:Ole Miss football lands QB Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State transfer

Arkansas’ foul frenzy

Sometimes it can be difficult to explain the root cause of a losing streak for a team as talented as the Razorbacks. But Arkansas’ problem jumps right off the stat sheet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button