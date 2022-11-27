Ole Miss basketball suffers its first loss, falls to Oklahoma in Florida

A stale second-half Offensive performance resulted in Ole Miss basketball’s first defeat of the season.

The Rebels managed only 21 points in the second half, including a scoring drought of 4:26 to close the game, as they fell to Oklahoma, 59-55, on Sunday in the final game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

“I feel like we had a lot of easy shots at the rim and just couldn’t convert,” Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram said. “I feel like we executed our plays well, it just didn’t go in.”

Sloppy second-half stretch dooms Rebels

A Myles Burns fastbreak layup put Ole Miss up 42-38 with 14:03 remaining. The Rebels (7-1) didn’t score again until there was 8:48 left in the game, as Oklahoma (6-1) embarked on a 10-0 run to take its biggest lead to that point.

The Rebels repeatedly turned it over during that stretch, taking only three shots during the drought.

Ole Miss had benefitted from some uncharacteristic Oklahoma sloppiness in the first half, with only three giveaways to the Sooners’ six.

That turned dramatically in the final 20 minutes, when the Rebels gave it away nine times and paid the price.

“We fumbled balls,” Ole Miss Coach Kermit Davis said. “We had some interior (passes) we usually catch and dunk balls. I don’t think we did a really good job in transition of spreading the ball out. That’s way too many (turnovers) in the second half.”

Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell offer bright spots for Ole Miss

The Spectacular is becoming the routine for Abram.

Having scored at least 15 points in each of the Rebels’ first two games in this tournament, he once again quarterbacked Ole Miss’ offense on his way to 17 points while shooting better than 50% from the floor.

He also had five assists, including an eye-catching bounce pass to Burns for a fastbreak finish in the second half.

“I don’t really see it as a coming out party,” Abram said. “I just see it as trying to help my team.”

He was joined in double figures by freshman guard TJ Caldwell, who hit the 10-point threshold for the third time in his young collegiate career with 10 points.

Ole Miss emerges from the first half with a slim lead

In the first two games of this tournament, Ole Miss has endured difficult offensive first halves before finding a groove offensively in the second. This time, it did the opposite.

The Rebels were much better in the first 20 minutes, shooting 50% from the field. They also connected on five of 11 first-half 3-pointers, with four players hitting from beyond the arc.

They weren’t as solid defensively in the first half as they have been recently and as a result emerged with only a two-point lead that Oklahoma quickly erased. The Sooners were more efficient from 3-point range in the first half, going 4-of-6 with a 52% success rate from the field overall.

Up next

Ole Miss will have nearly a full week off to recover after playing three games in four days. The Rebels will play at Memphis on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2).