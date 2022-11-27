Ole Miss basketball suffers its first loss, falls to Oklahoma in Florida

A stale second-half Offensive performance resulted in Ole Miss basketball’s first defeat of the season.

The Rebels managed only 21 points in the second half, including a scoring drought of 4:26 to close the game, as they fell to Oklahoma, 59-55, on Sunday in the final game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

“I feel like we had a lot of easy shots at the rim and just couldn’t convert,” Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram said. “I feel like we executed our plays well, it just didn’t go in.”

Sloppy second-half stretch dooms Rebels

A Myles Burns fastbreak layup put Ole Miss up 42-38 with 14:03 remaining. The Rebels (7-1) didn’t score again until there was 8:48 left in the game, as Oklahoma (6-1) embarked on a 10-0 run to take its biggest lead to that point.

