Ole Miss basketball score vs. Missouri: Live updates

Winning on the road has proven to be difficult for SEC teams during the conference slate. However, for Ole Miss basketball’s foes, that hasn’t been the case. The Rebels are 0-3 at the SJB Pavilion in SEC play, and they’ve lost five of their last six at home dating back to nonconference play.

Coach Kermit Davis will look to break that skid on Tuesday (6 pm, SEC Network) against Missouri (14-5, 3-4 SEC).

The Tigers have been among the biggest surprises in college basketball this season. Behind first-year Coach Dennis Gates, Missouri has found itself ranked as high as No. 20 in the USA Today Sports coaches poll.

Mizzou has picked up key resume-boosting wins against Arkansas, Kentucky and Illinois. However, the last two weeks have provided adversity. The Tigers have lost three of their last four.

Of Missouri’s four SEC losses, three have been on the road. That bodes well for the Rebels (9-10, 1-6) who are looking to get back to .500.

What time, channel is the Ole Miss vs. Missouri basketball game on?

Ole Miss hosts Missouri at 6 pm Tuesday. The game is on SEC Network.

