Ole Miss basketball score vs. Alabama: Live updates

Ole Miss men’s basketball is looking to score a win over a top-10 foe when it travels to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on Tuesday.

Kermit Davis’ team saw a double-digit, first-half lead slip away in its conference opener at home against Tennessee last Wednesday. As usual, the Rebels were undone by a prolonged stretch of difficulty on the Offensive end. Leading scorer Matthew Murrell was held to five points. Ole Miss will need more from its star guard against the Crimson Tide this week.

Alabama emerged victorious against Mississippi State in its first SEC game, winning on the road by 11 in a battle of two ranked teams. Nate Oats’ team already has five wins against top-50 KenPom opponents, including a 14-1 Houston team. The Crimson Tide are paced by an outstanding freshman in Brandon Miller, whose 19.2 points per game lead the SEC.

Ole Miss basketball vs. Alabama: Start time, TV info

Ole Miss basketball and Alabama are set to tip off at 8 pm CT. The game will air on the SEC Network.

