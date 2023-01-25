Ole Miss basketball player Malique Ewin at center of ongoing investigation in Fatal one-car ‘incident’

Malique Ewin

Ole Miss released a statement Tuesday morning on the university’s “Ole Miss News” twitter account detailing an ongoing investigation into a one-car car ‘incident’ that resulted in the death of a visitor on the university’s campus on Jan. 13. Inside the Rebels has learned through multiple sources that the person involved at the center of the investigation is an Ole Miss basketball player Malique Ewina freshman forward from Lawrenceville, Ga.

Ewin has not played in a game since the Jan. 13, incident. Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6 SEC) men’s basketball Coach Kermit Davis has not offered a response and has simply said Ewin has been missing from his lineup for “personal reasons.” He remains out as of now and is not expected to play Tonight versus Missouri (14-5, 3-4 SEC).

The University statement reads: “The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car motor vehicle incident that occurred Jan. 13 involving a student that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The victim initially sustained severe injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital, where they later died from their injuries. Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Due to the ongoing investigation and Protections outlined under FERPA, we are not at Liberty to share any more information at this time, including the student’s name.”

Inside the Rebels has learned that the Mississippi Highway Patrol is assisting the university police department in the investigation.

Calls to Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter have not been immediately returned.

Ewin had played in 14 games this season and averaged 6.1 minutes per contest. He averaged 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Ewin was a four-star recruit rated as the nation’s No. 81 players by ESPN.

EDITED: Inside the Rebels has since learned the name of the deceased is Brandon Coates, 19, from Lilburn, Ga.