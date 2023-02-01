Ole Miss basketball guard Daeshun Ruffin stepping away from program

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball guard Daeshun Ruffin is stepping away from the program to focus on his mental and physical health, according to a statement posted Wednesday evening.

He indicated in his statement that he hopes to return in the future.

Ruffin had missed the Rebels’ loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday due to what was officially described as a coach’s decision. Having suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, Ruffin returned eight games into this campaign. He also missed time due to illness after the onset of SEC play.

Ruffin, a sophomore and former McDonald’s All-American, played 11 games in 2022-23, averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 assists per game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button