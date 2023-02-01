Ole Miss basketball guard Daeshun Ruffin stepping away from program

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball guard Daeshun Ruffin is stepping away from the program to focus on his mental and physical health, according to a statement posted Wednesday evening.

He indicated in his statement that he hopes to return in the future.

Ruffin had missed the Rebels’ loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday due to what was officially described as a coach’s decision. Having suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, Ruffin returned eight games into this campaign. He also missed time due to illness after the onset of SEC play.

Ruffin, a sophomore and former McDonald’s All-American, played 11 games in 2022-23, averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 assists per game.

True freshmen Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell will take up the bulk of the point guard minutes in his absence.

Ruffin’s full statement can be read below:

“I want to begin by saying that I love the University of Mississippi, my teammates, my coaching staff and the Oxford community,” he wrote. “My two years here have been nothing short of amazing, and despite my injuries, I’ve built friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. This decision is me putting myself and my future first, alongside my family.

“In hopes of regaining 100 percent mental and physical health, I’ve decided to step away from the team and take every action necessary to get well. However, this is not me giving up on the game I love, but simply taking time to return to full health. I look forward to being back with my Ole Miss teammates in the future and giving them and you the very best version of me. Please respect the privacy of my family and me at this time. Thank you all and much love .”

