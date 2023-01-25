Ole Miss Basketball Falls to Missouri, SEC Record Plummets Further

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels lost their seventh SEC game of the season on Tuesday night, falling to the Missouri Tigers 89-77 at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels trailed the Tigers 47-41 at the intermission and were unable to erase the deficit in the second half. They attempted to do so without their leading scorer Matthew Murrell who was ruled out prior to the game with an injury sustained in last week’s road loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

