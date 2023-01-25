Ole Miss Basketball Falls to Missouri, SEC Record Plummets Further

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels lost their seventh SEC game of the season on Tuesday night, falling to the Missouri Tigers 89-77 at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels trailed the Tigers 47-41 at the intermission and were unable to erase the deficit in the second half. They attempted to do so without their leading scorer Matthew Murrell who was ruled out prior to the game with an injury sustained in last week’s road loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Ole Miss was led in scoring by Daeshun Ruffin with 18 points, and he was joined in double digits by Jaemyn Brakefield with 15. As a team, the Rebels shot 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from three, compared to Missouri’s percentages of 55 and 53, respectively.

With the loss, the Rebels fall to 9-11 overall and 1-7 in league play, and they will travel to Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tip-off is set for 7 pm on ESPN2.

