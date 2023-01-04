Ole Miss Basketball Blown Out at Alabama, Drops Second Conference Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Ole Miss Rebels were no match for the highly-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on the Hardwood on Tuesday night, falling 84-62 on the road.

The Rebels trailed 44-23 at Halftime of Tuesday night’s game, and one of the telling stats came down to three-pointers. The Crimson Tide sunk 27 Threes (45 percent) in their win compared to Ole Miss’ six (8 percent).

Jaemyn Brakefield led the Rebels in scoring with 14 points followed by Daeshun Ruffin with 13 off the bench. Theo Akwuba rounded out the double-digit totals with 11.

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 8-6 on the year and 0-2 to start conference play in the SEC. The Rebels will return to the Hardwood in their home state this weekend, although it will not be at home. Ole Miss will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Saturday with a 1 pm tip-off.

The game between the Rebels and Bulldogs will be aired on CBS.

