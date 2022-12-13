Old Town Fort Collins arts and crafts bar to close

After a year in Old Town Fort Collins, Extra Arts & Drafts will close its doors later this month.

The arts and crafts bar, which served up drinks and a menu of upscale DIY projects to try, will shutter after Christmas Eve, said Jeff White, who opened the business with his wife, Amy, early last year.

Like the couple’s other business — Loveland’s Studio Vino sip and paint studio — Extra Arts & Drafts, 115 E. Mountain Ave., melds the social environment of a bar with “upscale DIY projects,” allowing customers to make everything from wine glass tumblers to cutting boards with wood-burned designs.

“It’s been a fun business. The people who come here absolutely love it,” Jeff said. “There’s been a lot of enthusiasm, but the numbers just haven’t been hitting.”

