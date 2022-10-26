Old Rochester golf wins the 2022 Div. 2 state championships

It was a historic day at Maplegate Country Club for the Old Rochester golf team on Tuesday as the Bulldogs finished first during the Div. 2 state tournament for the program’s first-ever state championship.

It was also the first time a golf team from the South Coast Conference won states.

“It was awesome,” said longtime Old Rochester Coach Chris Cabe. “I’m so happy for the kids. This is the first for the school for golf and the first for the SCC. We’ve been close several times.”

“Going to the state Finals last year we finished fifth, but we brought back the entire team and we were able to add two players to our core four to make us Stronger than last year. We knew we had the capability, but you have to go out and play your A plus game.”

Old Rochester’s Philip le Gassick shot a 3-under par 69 to place second overall. Markus Pierre (75), Braden Yeomans (78) and Peter le Gassick (80) also contributed as the Bulldogs finished with 302 points.

Defending Div. 2 Champion Bishop Stang tied Duxbury with 303 points and finished in second place based on the fifth score tiebreaker. Matt Costello shot a 1-under 71 while Matt Oliveira (75) and Kyle Farias (76) were also strong.

Cabe said he knew this team had the potential to do something remarkable.

“This is the best group I’ve had come through here,” he said. “I could tell this group when they were freshmen they were something special. They loved the game of golf. Even when we don’t have practice, they’re working on it. It’s a year-round thing for them. When you have that work ethic, it pays off.

“To watch them grow each year and push a little further has been great. Playing competitive golf this past summer helped.”

It was certainly a year to remember for the undefeated Bulldogs, who went 14-0 during the regular season and won the South Coast Conference Championship meet. ORR finished third in the Div. 2 South Sectional last week before winning the state title.

“They’re very excited,” Cabe said. “I told them to relish it. You’ll always remember it.

“To be able to step on the stage and do what they did was pretty impressive. I’m proud to be a part of it.”