Old Jalukie Shifting Day Memorial Volleyball Trophy underway | MorungExpress

Jalukie, January 10 (MExN): The 31st edition of the Old Jalukie Village Shifting Day Memorial Volleyball tournament 2023 kick started at Old Jalukie village Sector with PA to former chief minister TR Zeliang, who is also the UDA Chairman, Masangum Hiekha as the special guest on January 10.

An update received here stated that the tournament is an open event under Peren district which is being played on a league (best of three) and inter-village/town basis. Altogether, 13 teams are competing for the coveted title in the four-day long event.

The opening match was played between Defending Champions Azailong and runners-up and host village Old Jalukie A, where Azailong defeated the host team Old Jalukie in straight 2 sets 25-21, 27, 25.

Speaking at the inaugural, Masangum opined that volleyball is a game to be played indoors; however, due to the absence of infrastructure and facilities, most volleyball tournaments in Nagaland are played outdoors. They informed that in Nagaland, there is only one indoor volleyball stadium in Mokokchung. In this regard, he assured to pursue for construction of indoor volleyball stadium in Collaboration with Peren District Volleyball Association (PDVA) through available schemes and project.

The special guest reminded that there are so many facilities and projects in store for young youths and cited the ongoing construction of standard size Astro turf football field at Jalukie town which is on the verge of completion through the initiative of Jalukie Valley Youth Organization (JVYO) . They asserted that those are Blessings for the whole community of the district and urged the Gathering to support the initiative for accomplishment of the project and other developments.

While calling for Unity among various sectors of Old Jalukie, Hiekha reminded that Jalukie has so many potentials being perfectly located at a tri-junction connecting Manipur, Assam and Nagaland where road constructions are ongoing. He stated many commercial activities would take place in a few years as Jalukie will be the center point for the three Northeaster states. In this regard, he urged the people to take cognizance of the value of land and urged to refrain from random selling of lands.

The special guest also opined that Jalukie town is considered to be second Guwahati, which was well planned for Township with potential lands and space for developmental activities. They observed that, Jalukie has potential for setting up an international airport.

Masangum further urged the sportsperson to be Discipline and consistent and urged them not to indulge in substance abuse which would spoil their career like the flowers fading away in a few days’ times. He also praised the organizing committee for taking the event to district level adding that the event, as it keeps going, it must become bigger and greater.

It may be mentioned that Old Jalukie Sector C was shifted from Old Jalukie Sector A as extension on January 10, 1984 with collective decision. It is 39 years old now; however, the volleyball tournament organized was at its 31st edition.

Earlier, the tournament flag was unfurled by the special guest, who also declared the tournament open. The program was compared by Paubamleube and Suiyingaule, Invocation was offered by pastor Old Jalukie Baptist Church, Zieroying Hiekha, welcome address by treasurer tournament board, Akobe Kenn, short speech by GB Old Jalukie village council, Inrangruing, special numbers by Keputcui Maa and youth department while the oath was administered by Games & Sports Secretary, Old Jalukie Village Youth Organisation, Adaube Mpom.