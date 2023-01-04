Old Forge Library seeks entries for Community Poetry and Art Extravaganza

OLD FORGE — Old Forge Library will once again host its annual Community Poetry and Art Extravaganza: Contest and Exhibit, with the theme, “Seasons” in 2023.

The contest is open to students in K-12 and adults throughout the Mid-York Library region including Herkimer, Oneida and Madison counties, and the Town of Inlet. Entries will be accepted from Jan. 8-28.

There are four age categories for both Poetry and Art: Grades K-4, Grades 5-8, Grades 9-12, and Adult. Winners in each category will win a monetary prize and Honorable Mentions will receive a certificate and a hearty round of applause.

The Opening Exhibit Reception, which is open to the public, will be held on March 2 at 5:30 pm Winners and honorees will be announced and Awards presented. Those honored with Awards will have an opportunity to read or discuss their work. All works received for the contest will be displayed at the library from March 2 through April 22.

Judges for Poetry are authors Jeanne Selander Miller and Jeanne Whyte. The art judges are local artists Ron Rakowski and Jim Tracy.

Call the library at 315-369-6008 or e-mail [email protected] for specific details and exhibit entry guidelines. Guidelines are also available at www.oldforgelibrary.org.

The Poetry & Art Extravaganza will include creative in-person opportunities.

“We will be setting up stations to explore creative activities, so that families, friends and neighbors can work on projects at the same time,” said Old Forge Library Director Linda Weal.

Workshop participants are not required to enter work in the contest/exhibit, and contest entrants are not required to attend workshops.

Also, Creative Extravaganza: Art Time for the Family will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 am to 1:30 pm There will be stations to create poetry, collages, automatic writing, artist trading cards, and different art mediums. Participants will be able to try them all. There are creativity facilitators to help everyone who comes create something special.

For planning purposes, call or email the library to register. Walk-ins may also attend.

The Poetry & Art Project is funded by CNY Arts and the Friends of the Old Forge Library.