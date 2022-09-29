Old Dominion Tournament Up Next for Women’s Golf Team

Caris Kim and the Tigers will head to ODU’s Evie Odom Invitational.

The Old Dominion-hosted Evie Odom Invitational is up next for the Princeton Women’s golf team in Virginia.

The schedule is on the par-70, 5,824-yard course at Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Va. will be weather dependent. The tournament is currently scheduled for one round on Thursday for a 1:30 pm shotgun start and two rounds on Friday with a start time to be determined.

Live scoring is available here.

The 15-team field includes Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, East Carolina, High Point, Indiana, James Madison, Middle Tennessee State, Minnesota, North Florida, Penn State, Sacramento State and South Florida along with Princeton and host ODU.

Victoria Liu , Tiffany Kong , Grace Ni , Caris Kim and Catherine Rao will represent the Tigers.

Princeton is coming off its season-opening Princeton Invitational at Springdale Golf Club last weekend. Due to health and safety protocols, the Tigers were able to compete with just three players, and sophomore Liu won medalist honors with a tournament-record -9 and three rounds below 70, including a 66 that tied the tournament single-round record.