Old Dominion basketball player Imo Essien collapses on the court

A scary scene unfolded Saturday when a college basketball player collapsed on the court during a game between Old Dominion and Georgia Southern.

With a little over 13 minutes remaining in the first half, Old Dominion’s sophomore guard, Imo Essien, was playing defense when he abruptly collapsed on the court. In a video of the incident, Essien appeared to briefly attempt to get back up before going back down in pain.

Essien appeared to remain conscious throughout the ordeal and walked off the court after he was helped up by trainers.

Old Dominion issued a statement on the matter Saturday, saying that Essien was “in good spirits.”

“Imo Essien was evaluated by the ODU Athletic Training staff along with the GA Southern medical staff,” the school said. “He was responsive throughout and was able to sit with the team for the duration of the game and drove home with the team. He is in good spirits and will work with the ODU Sports Medicine Staff when they return to Norfolk.”

Essien’s bio at Old Dominion says that he scored over 1,000 points at Bishop Lynch High School in Wylie, Texas, and twice earned All-State honors.

He appeared in all 32 of Old Dominion’s games last season as a freshman, averaging seven minutes, 1.2 points, and 0.8 assists per game.

Old Dominion defeated Georgia Southern on Saturday, 81-75, with Ben Stanley scoring 22 points and Tyreek Scott-Grayson adding 18 points. The program is 10-6 this season and 2-2 in Sun Belt conference play.