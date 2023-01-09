Old Dominion Basketball Player Imo Essien Collapsed During Game

There was a scary moment during Saturday’s college hoops game between Old Dominion and Georgia Southern. It happened when ODU sophomore guard Imo Essien collapsed on the court.

Essien was on defense when he stopped and appeared to sit down on his backside. He then laid down and looks to be in a considerable amount of pain.

Members of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team watched in shock, and many held back tears, as their teammate Imo Essien collapsed during play in the first half of the contest. pic.twitter.com/KepBw9NxNk — TruthOnly (@panajeck) January 8, 2023

Medical personnel from both schools were quick to rush to Essien’s side. According to Fox News, Essien was helped to his feet and managed to walk off the court. It did not appear as though the Monarch’s guard out of Wylie, Texas, ever lost consciousness.

After the game, Old Dominion University Men’s basketball released a statement regarding the incident.

“Imo Essien was evaluated by the ODU Athletic Training staff along with the GA Southern medical staff,” the statement read.

They revealed that he was responsive throughout the entire incident. The statement mentioned that he was “in good spirits” and traveled with the team back home to Norfolk.

Essien joined the Monarchs ahead of the 2021-22 season. His time at ODU comes on the heels of a two-time All-State high school career. During that time, he scored more than 1,000 points.

