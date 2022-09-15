Old Deerfield Fall Arts and Crafts Festival rebounding after a scaled-back year

DEERFIELD — More than 100 craftspeople and vendors from around New England are converging on Old Deerfield this weekend as the Old Deerfield Fall Arts and Crafts Festival Returns for its 46th edition.

Craft lovers can head to the grounds around the Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association’s (PVMA) Memorial Hall, at 8 Memorial St., on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and on Sunday from 10 am until 4 pm

PVMA Executive Director and Craft Fair founder Tim Neumann said the festival is getting back into the full swing of things after a slightly scaled-back event last year due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

“It is beginning to come back. COVID hit exhibitors hard in a couple of ways,” Neumann said. “It’s good to see the rebound.”

The festival will feature artisans of all backgrounds, specialty food and free museum exhibits, along with live demonstrations from the Western Mass. Woodturners Association. Children’s activities will be available inside the Deerfield Teachers Center, and goats from Sage Meadow Farm will be around for children to meet.

For the second year in a row, Neumann said many of the vendors attending are focused on jewelry because that’s the current trend in crafts.

“Crafts in general are in yet another transition period because of changing tastes and an aging audience,” Neumann said, adding that many crafts, such as artwork, can be difficult to find space for in one’s home. “You may not want a painting to hang on the wall, but there’s always room for earrings, a bracelet or a ring.”

While the craft fair serves as a fundraiser for PVMA’s programs and operations, Neumann said it’s also a way to carry on Deerfield’s historical tradition of crafts.

“The arts and crafts movement in Deerfield … it was a strongly women-led, financially very successful Winner of international awards,” he said. “In terms of its history, that was a high point, so we celebrate that.”

In terms of parking, Neumann said the fair has only one parking lot this year, which will be at Yankee Candle’s corporate headquarters at 16 Yankee Candle Way. Parking is free and free shuttle buses will take people to PVMA. Masks are not required, but they will be available at the gates and bus stops for people who want one.

There is no parking on Memorial Street during the festival. Handicap parking will be available at Deerfield Academy’s Building and Grounds facility on Saturday. On Sunday, Handicapped parking will be behind Deerfield Academy’s Health Center, which is across the street from the main gate.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 years old and younger. Admission to PVMA’s Memorial Hall is included with the ticket. For more information, visit deerfield-craft.org.