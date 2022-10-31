‘Old Amateur Golfer’: Golf World Fumes Over Latest Phil Mickelson Post on LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson might have been one of the most loved golfers on the PGA Tour. His fans used to adore the 6-time major Champion and admire his golfing and his social skills. However, it is not likely the case after he joined the much controversial LIV Golf Invitational SeriesSponsored by PIF, a Saudi-based Wealth fund.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 52-year-old played his last event on the first day of the LIV Series’ final event held in Miami. Since his team, HY Flyers GC, couldn’t find huge success in the quarterfinalsthey were not qualified to play in the last two rounds of the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the golfer found a way to be included in the Series’ final day as a commentator. Mickelson was the first to share the news with his fans. Although he would have expected support from his fans, such was not the response he received from Twitter users.

Fans’ reaction to Phil Mickelson commenting at the Miami LIV Series event

“Played a little golf with my man Peter Tunney at The Grove,” Mickelson tweeted on Sunday before the LIV Golf Invitational Series final. “And now I’m off to talk golf at Doral with a small commenting cameo. Hope you enjoy.”

DIVE DEEPER

Dustin Johnson Reflects on Creating a ‘Dynasty’ in LIV Golf

Soon after he posted this post on Twitter, people started to pour out their thoughts on the matter.

Many believe that the LIV Golf Series is nothing but a showcase event. They don’t consider it as prestigious as the PGA or DP World Tours-sanctioned tournaments. Therefore, the majority of the comments reflected on how the fans don’t approve of the 6-time major Champion playing for the Saudi-backed league.

Notably, some loyal fans still stayed by Mickelson and supported and cheered him up for his role as a commentator. Their responses might have relieved the golfer while going through the otherwise negative comment section.

Who won the Massive $16 million payout at the final LIV Series team event?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Four teams, Dustin Johnson‘s 4 Aces, Cameron Smith’s Punch, Brooks Koepka‘s Smash, and Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger, competed against each other in the LIV Finals on Friday. The Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster course offered $50 million burp money for the field and $16 million for the winning team.

Oct 30, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson celebrate with team 4Aces GC after winning the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After an intense team battle, 4 Aces won the final with an overall of 7-under 281. Notably, each member of the team won $4 million by winning the team event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mickelson made his debut as a LIV commentator. Like someone mentioned through the Twitter comment section, do you think it is time for him to look for other alternative careers?

Watch This Story: Golf World Disagrees With Phil Mickelson Over Latest LIV Golf Comments