OL Kory Symington Commits to UCLA Football as Preferred Walk-On

Another SoCal player has declared his intentions to join the Bruins.

Class of 2023 Offensive lineman Kory Symington verbally committed to UCLA football on Tuesday night, he revealed on Twitter. The Bruins sent Symington a preferred walk-on offer on Jan. 4, and it took him less than a week to pounce on it.

The Patrick Henry High School (CA) product was sitting on one other offer from his hometown school, San Diego.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button