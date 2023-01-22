Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night.

Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. The Pacers lost despite a triple-double from TJ McConnell, who had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix and its ragtag roster took an 87-83 lead into the fourth quarter. The Suns were once again missing a big chunk of their star lineup, including the All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Starting center Deandre Ayton was out with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Both teams struggled to score in the fourth quarter.

The Suns pushed to a 102-94 lead with 2:49 left but the Pacers scored four points on one possession when Phoenix’s Saben Lee was called for a flagrant foul after elbowing Hield in the face. Hield hit both free throws and Bennedict Mathurin made a layup after the Pacers retained possession because of the flagrant foul.

The Pacers eventually pulled to 104-101 but Phoenix’s Ish Wainright responded with a corner 3-pointer with 1:10 left to give the Suns a cushion.

The Suns won despite shooting 41.8% from the field. The Pacers shot just 37.5%.

Indiana was without its leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton, who missed his sixth straight game. The Pacers have lost seven straight.

The Suns had a 59-57 lead at halftime. Bridges led the Suns with 14 points while Bismack Biyombo had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Mathurin — who played at Arizona in college — scored 12 points for the Pacers.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Haliburton was wearing the jersey of San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy while sitting on the bench. Haliburton and Purdy both played in college at Iowa State.

Suns: Paul, Booker, Ayton, F Cam Johnson, G Cam Payne and G Landry Shamet were all out. … Honored the 1992-93 Suns team that won the Western Conference championship. They lost to the Bulls in the NBA Finals in six games. Several players were in attendance, including 11-time All-Star Charles Barkley, who was MVP that season. … Hosted their 49th straight sellout crowd.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

Suns: Host Memphis on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports