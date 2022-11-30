Oklahoma WR Theo Wease enters college football transfer Portal

Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease has announced he intends to enter the college football transfer Portal this offseason.

Wease appeared in 13 of 14 games for the Sooners as a freshman before starting in each game during the Covid-19 season in 2020.

Apparently in line for an important season in 2021, Wease missed almost the entire year after suffering an injury, returning in 2022 and playing a prominent role.

Rivals named Wease as a five-star wide receiver prospect during his high school football career at Allen (TX), where he was named a top 25 overall Recruit by most services. ESPN and 247Sports rated him a four-star player and top-five nationally at his position.

