Oklahoma vs. Texas: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Texas and Oklahoma converge on the State Fair of Texas once more as the teams face off in the Red River Showdown. Both teams are desperately in search of wins after dropping two games in the first five weeks of the season to fall out of the AP Top 25.

Oklahoma suffered its worst regular-season loss since 2014, 55-24, at the hands of TCU. The Horned Frogs exploded for 668 yards of offense with an inexplicable four touchdowns of more than 60 yards. Texas beat West Virginia, perhaps the worst team in the Big 12, 38-20, behind 303 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Hudson Card. The Longhorns have losses to No. 1 Alabama and Texas Tech by a combined four points.

The Longhorns and Sooners have played 117 times, with Texas holding a 62-50-5 all-time advantage. Last season, Texas took an 18-point lead over Oklahoma with just 2:45 remaining in the third quarter. Then, the Sooners scored 25 unanswered points to pull off the biggest comeback in the history of the rivalry with a 55-48 win.

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Need to know

Historical game: The Red River Showdown is one of the most historic rivalries in college football with 117 matchups dating back to 1900. However, this is the first time in more than two decades that neither team is ranked heading into the game. In fact, the last time both teams were unranked was 1998, the first year of the Mack Brown era at Texas and a year before Bob Stoops arrived at Oklahoma. Both programs certainly hope that their next eras go as swimmingly.

Quarterback uncertainty: Oklahoma and Texas have quarterback injury issues heading into the State Fair on Saturday. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel exited the TCU game with a concussion. Backup Davis Beville was a non-factor in the second half, throwing for just 50 yards on 16 attempts. Texas has been without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers since Week 2 against Alabama, but hopes are high that the talented signal-caller could return for his first Red River Showdown. Whichever quarterbacks can play could shift the game.

Dynamic skill talent: While Oklahoma and Texas have both struggled in the season’s early going, many of the best Offensive players in the Big 12 will take the field. Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the few rushers in the country that could compete for first-round consideration in the NFL Draft. He already has 515 yards rushing and eight touchdowns through five games. Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims is off to a great start with 438 yards receiving on nearly 20 yards per catch average. Texas receiver Xavier Worthy will compete for All-America consideration by the time his career is over. Points will come early and often.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 12 pm ET

Location: Cotton Bowl — Dallas, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Oklahoma vs. Texas prediction, Picks

Featured Game | Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma has been favored in this game every season since 2009, but the Longhorns have pulled plenty of upsets against better Sooners teams. While Texas should win, there’s something about this game that always brings out the best in the underdog. Texas wins, but the game is far closer than a full touchdown. Prediction: Oklahoma +7

